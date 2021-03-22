Four UVM men’s basketball players using extra year of eligibility

In a normal season, the America East semifinal loss to Hartford would’ve been the last we saw of the seniors on the UVM men’s basketball team, but this season was far from normal.

Four Catamounts will use their blanket waivers of eligibility to return to the lineup next season, according to this announcement from the team on Monday:

“Justin Mazzulla, Bailey Patella, Ben Shungu, and graduate senior Tomas Murphy have decided to return to the program for the 2021-22 season. Murphy will have two years of eligibility remaining. Stef Smith has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and Skyler Nash plans to graduate from the University in May.”

All four returning players were pivotal pieces to Vermont in 2020-21, as Shungu and Mazzulla started every game for UVM, while Murphy and Patella led the team in bench scoring.

One senior not returning to the lineup next season is Stef Smith, who announced he would enter the transfer portal to play his graduate season with another team.

In addition to the team’s statement, head coach John Becker added that UVM has “a couple of scholarships remaining and we will continue to add to our roster to help us compete for another league title.”