PLATTSBURGH, NY – The Beekmantown boy’s hockey team won the Section 7 Championship game on Monday night.

Top seed, Beekmantown and 2nd seed, Saranac, met for the third time this season, Eagles winning both regular season match ups.

Beekmantown pulled away in the 3rd period to seal the championship victory.

Hear from the team, and one of their youngest fans, in the video above.