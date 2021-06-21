From Colchester Lakers to Vermont Lake Monsters

The Vermont Lake Monsters experienced a lot of changes before the 2021 season. A new league, manager, and team. Now that the Monsters are a member of the Futures League, there’s more opportunities for Vermonters to make the roster.

Chase Carey and Tom Vesosky grew up going to Centennial to see their favorite local team play. Both dreamed of one day running out on historic Centennial Field in the Lake Monsters uniform. Now, that dream has become a reality.

“I never imagined playing here, it was always a dream of mine to play for the minor leagues here” said Carey. “I always dreamed of it, but I never thought it would come to fruition” Vesosky added.

Chase and Tom grew up together playing baseball their entire lives, in summer leagues and at Colchester high school. Now, the two are reunited for Vermont’s inaugural season in the FCBL.

“I used to be up in those stands cheering for the guys that used to play here. It was kind of surreal to remember all those memories of being in this park and Champ dancing on the dugouts. Now I get to watch from the field level” said Vesosky.

Lake Monsters manager Pete Wilk shared that it’s really special for both Tom and Chase to play for a team they grew up watching. “Hearing the crowd’s reaction last night was pretty cool. When both of the guys were announced, there’s a clear hometown reaction. Chase pitched last night and it pretty much erupted for him” said wilk.

Tom and Chase only played one season together in high school for the Lakers. They’re taking full advantage of being reunited on the same roster.

“I grew up with Tom. He was one of my good friends. It’s awesome to play together. I played against him in college and now being on his team is a really cool experience” said Carey.

Manager Pete Wilk noted that both Colchester natives add much needed depth to the team. “They both bring a lot of energy and I know they’re well liked in that locker room” said Wilk. He shared that they’ve become better baseball players being a part of this team.

“Both of them are really good workers. Really good teammates that have both improved a ton and I think they’ve had a blast doing it” Wilk added.

The Lake Monsters are scheduled to play through mid-August. Fans can catch local Monsters in action when the team returns to Burlington. Vermont is scheduled to host the Brockton Rox for a two-game series beginning Thursday, June 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Centennial Field.