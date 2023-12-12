Northfield, VT – Coming off a weekend where the Norwich Women’s Ice Hockey team knocked off two ranked opponents, the New England Hockey Conference honored Leocadia Clark as the league’s goalie of the week.

The Stowe, Vermont native, earned the tournament Most Valuable Player in the Northfield Savings Bank East-West Classic for her two wins this weekend allowing only two goals against, on 57 shots.

In total, she finished the tournament with a .96 goals-against average, and a .965 save percentage.

More details in the video above.