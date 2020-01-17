Full speed ahead: Ndayishimiye dominates for Rice

Michel Ndayishimiye is one of the most dynamic and dominant high school basketball players in Vermont.

The Rice Memorial junior guard has come a long way to become the player he is.

Michel and his family moved from Africa to Vermont when he was six years old, and basketball wasn’t part of his life yet.

“I had no idea what [basketball] was,” Ndayishimiye explained.

“I didn’t really play sports when I was younger. I started playing basketball when I was in fourth grade.”

Michel had a natural and clear athletic ability, but he put in substantial extra work to improve his game.

“I spent a lot of hours in the gym, up until 12 a.m. with my coach, just working on it. I just spend a lot of hours perfecting my shot.”

Those hours paid off. He’s tearing up the court with his lethal three-point shot, aggressive defense, and seemingly unstoppable fast-break moves.

“He is probably the best scorer that I’ve ever seen since I started coaching here,” Paul Pecor, Rice boys’ basketball head coach, said.

“That goes for everybody that I’ve ever seen in high school. He just goes on these runs. He’ll go on a 12-0 run by himself.”

Michel and the Green Knights hope to ride their fast-paced style of play to a winning season and a state title.

For more on Michel, watch the video above.