GNAC cancels winter competition

Norwich University’s main athletics conference made the move to call off competition for the winter season, according to a Monday release.

The Cadets’ men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as swimming and diving compete in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC), which made the same decision in July regarding fall sports.

Norwich men’s and women’s hockey play in the NEHC and wrestling competes in the NEWA, and those conferences have not yet made an announcement on winter sports.

As of right now, Norwich is still permitting its teams to, “pursue non-conference athletic intercollegiate competition beginning Jan. 1 if NCAA and State of Vermont health guidelines and regulations permit it,” according to the release.