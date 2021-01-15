Gov. Phil Scott advances school-based athletics to Phase II

In Friday’s press conference Vermont Governor Phil Scott lightened restrictions on winter athletics. Scott gave the go-ahead to move forward to Phase II on Monday, Jan. 18.

Phase II of the state’s sports and recreation guidance allows limited contact in practice and intra-squad scrimmages. Competition is not permitted for indoor sports.

Outdoor sports such as downhill skiing, snowboarding and Nordic skiing can begin competition.

Governor Scott noted how important activities are to the mental and physical health of students and hope to allow for competition soon.