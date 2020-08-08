Gov. Phil Scott announces fall high school sports will happen

On Friday morning Governor Phil Scott announced at his press conference that fall high school sports will be happening come September.

“I know how important this is for many young Vermonters and their families, but like so many things during this crisis, fall sports won’t be exactly what we’re accustomed to,” Scott said.

The fall season will look much different from 2019. Especially with high contact sports such as football.

Scott said the Vermont Principals’ Association will release more information for fall sports early next week.