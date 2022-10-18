In Middlebury on Saturday, the panther men’s soccer team beat trinity 6-0. And while the 6 goals, all in the second half, came in bunches, it was their keeper that would be recognized following the completion of the contest.

Midd keeper, Ryan Grady would only need to make one official save in the game, it was enough to get the shut out. It was not only his 6th shut out of the season, but would also mark his 27th all-time, clean sheet…which is a new program record, something I asked him about following his latest accomplishment.

Head Coach, Alex Elias is best friends with the former record holder, and knows he may hear about this.

You can hear from both Ryan, and Coach Elias in the video above.