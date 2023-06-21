Morrisonville, NY – It was a slugfest for the Saranac Lake Surge and Plattsburgh Thunderbirds on Monday afternoon, in Empire Professional League baseball action.

One that saw Plattsburgh score 11 runs in the 7th inning to pull away and win 17-10.

The Surge scored first in a game that turned into a home run derby, especially from Jaylen Turner, who also hit a deep grand slam in the 11 run inning to help the T-Birds pull away late.

Full highlights from the game, and hear from the “home run champ”, in the video above.