In the div. III boys’ basketball title game at Barre Auditorium, the top seed Green Mountain faced No. 6 Williamstown.

The Green Mountain Chieftains secured its first title in school history in a 52-51 OT final. Williamstown is now 6-6 all time in the div. III finals.

Skyler Klezos tied the game up at the end of regulation at 43-43 with a bucket off an inbound pass. Green Mountain skid past the Blue Devils 52-51.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights from the D3 title game.