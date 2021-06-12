Green Mountain Valley girls’ lacrosse earns D2 title over St. Johnsbury

Gumbies rally from behind to earn D2 crown

No. 3 Green Mountain Valley secured its second division two title in the past four seasons over No. 4 St. Johnsbury.

The St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers opened a 2-0 lead over the Gumbies early on. At halftime, the Hilltoppers held a 9-5 advantage over GMVS.

But, in the second half Green Mountain Valley rallied back. The Gumbies ultimately defeated the Hilltoppers 15-11.

The Gumbies were fueled by dynamic duo of Erika Wiebe and Molly Queally. The junior midfielder Molly Queally led the Gumbies with seven goals total. Followed by Erika Wiebe who scored six goals. Kelly Gebhardt and Megan Ryan both scored a single goal in Saturday’s win.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights from the div. II girls’ lacrosse title game.