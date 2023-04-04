Chazy, NY – Season opening baseball, and softball saw Boquet Valley win both games at Chazy.

In baseball, Boquet Valley jumped out to an early lead, but the Eagles waisted no time starting to chip away and get a run or two back.

Chazy would complete the comeback with runs the tying runs in the 7th inning, getting the game all even at 7-7. Which is where the game would come to an end, when the teams ran out of daylight.

Over at the softball field, the Griffins had already built a touchdown lead, before Chazy would look to break up the shutout. But some good defense from Boquet Valley would keep the Eagles off the board.

The bats would get going bringing them an even bigger victory.

Highlights from both games, in the video above.