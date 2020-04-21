Gronk coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

The Patriots have agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a deal that reunites the retired tight end with sidekick quarterback Tom Brady and the NFC South in Tampa Bay.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that New England will receive a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the Buccaneers will also receive a seventh-round pick in the trade, a source told Schefter.

Gronk has already taken his physical in Boston with a physician and has passed, a source told Schefter.

Gronkowski who is one of the best tight end’s in the NFL’s history announced his retirement in March or 2019 after a nine-year career during which he won three Super Bowl rings with New England.

