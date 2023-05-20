Westport, NY – The Westport Country Club hosted the 2023 girl’s golf Section 7 Championships.

Overall it would see 16 individuals, and two teams shooting for the top of the leaderboard.

Saranac’s, Leah Hamel would make a comeback from down three strokes in the first half of the day, to win the individual title by 8 strokes.

Ella Lobdell would finish tied for second overall individually, helping her Boquet Valley Griffins win the team title.

Highlights and hear from the champs, in the video above.