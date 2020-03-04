Hanna Crymble named America East defensive player of the year

UVM women’s basketball senior Hanna Crymble has been named America East women’s basketball defensive player of the year, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Crymble is the first Catamount to earn the defensive player of the year honor since May Kotsopoulos in 2008.

In the 2019-20 regular season Crymble led America East with 49 blocks, she was second in the league with 232 rebounds and she also notched 31 steals.

Crymble was named to the All-Conference First Team, All-Defensive Team, and All-Academic Team in addition to her DPOY award.

The Catamounts are headed to America East quarterfinals to face Maine on Wednesday.