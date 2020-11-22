Hanna Crymble takes pro hoops career to Germany

Former UVM women’s basketball standout Hanna Crymble is moving on to Germany after just three games played in Greece.

The Greek A1 League suspended its season just three games in due to COVID-19 concerns. In those contests, Crymble averaged 12 points and over five rebounds per game with Esperides Kallitheas.

Now, she’s headed to the top women’s basketball league in Germany to resume her pro career with Pharmaserv Marburg, a team that has made it to the Damen Basketball Bundesliga semifinals each of the last four seasons, and won a league title in 2003. Crymble is one of five American-born players currently on the Marburg Roster.

During her tenure at UVM from 2016-20, Crymble earned a number of honors, including America East Defensive Player of the Year and All-Conference First Team honors as a senior.