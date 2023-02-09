Plattsburgh, NY – The annual Hannah’s Hope Game, between Plattsburgh High School & Beekmantown, has concluded it’s 9th year.

The game, which features the high school’s Hannah’s parents went to, now is there to support her, as she suffers Giant Axonal Neuropathy which is a recessively inherited condition that results in progressive nerve death. Businesses donate gifts and prizes each year, which are then raffled off. All money raised from ticket sales, goes to the Hannah’s Hope Fund.

More on the cause and the game itself, in the video above.