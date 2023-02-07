Plattsburgh, NY – The annual Hannah’s Hope Game is here once again, with the Beekmantown boy’s hockey team ready to faceoff with their rivals, Plattsburgh High, on Tuesday, February 7th.

This has been a rivalry for both the teams themselves, as well as for Hannah’s parents, who went to each of the schools. Her dad was a hornet, and her mom, and eagle.

That is why this game has become the game where Hannah is honored, and hopefully helped. Fans are encouraged to come to watch hockey, but also help the Hannah’s Hope fund. Thanks to many businesses and sponsors, gifts and prizes will be raffled off during the game. Fans are encouraged to by tickets and try and win some great prizes, all while helping a great cause.

Hannah was diagnosed with Giant Axonal Neuropathy, or GAN, which is a recessively inherited condition that results in progressive nerve death. With her connections to the area and the schools, the teams hope to put on a good show on the ice all while helping those in need, off of it.

100% the money raised from this event goes to the Hannah’s Hope Fund.

More details, including from the Beekmantown boy’s, in the video above.