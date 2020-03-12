Harwood boys’ hockey earns D2 crown in OT

The Harwood Highlanders took down the Milton Yellow Jackets 3-2 in overtime to claim the division II state title.

The Highlanders claimed its first state championship since 2005. Harwood opened up a 2-0 lead over Milton midway through the second period.

Milton clawed its way back and tied the game at 2-2 at the start of the final period.

At the end of regulation the game was tied 2-2. Two minutes into overtime, Harwood’s Skylar Platt scored the game winner and the Highlanders won 3-2.

Hear from Skylar in the video above along with highlights from the D2 title game at Gutterson.

