Harwood Union boys’ lacrosse secures D2 title over Rice Memorial

Harwood’s offense dominated in the division two title game to give the Highlanders an 11-7 win over the top seed Rice Memorial.

Rice struck first with a goal by Ty Samson to put the Green Knights ahead 1-0. After the first goal, Rice never led again. Highlanders captain Finn O’Hara tallied the equalizer and the Harwood offense was fueled from then on.

The Highlanders held a 6-2 advantage over the Green Knights at the half. Ultimately, Harwood secured the division II crown in an 11-7 final score.

Harwood was fueled by Jordan Grimaldi and Cameron Forbes who both scored three goals each. Followed by Finn O’Hara and Sawyer Simmons who both recorded two goals. Jacob Green tallied a single goal in Friday’s win. Highlander’s keeper Addison Dietz recorded 13 saves in HU’s dominant win.

Rice tried to claw back in the fourth quarter scoring four goals, but couldn’t stop the Harwood offense from tallying two more of their own.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights from the 2021 div. II boys’ lacrosse state championship.