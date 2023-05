Plattsburgh, NY – In a rematch of last year’s class “B” softball championship game Peru got the win over Plattsburgh High School.

The Nighthawks got out to a 4-0 lead by the 4th inning, in the semifinal game. The Hornets would start to respond with a pair of 6th innings scores.

That would be the final runs of the game, as Peru pulls the road upset.

Full highlights from the game, in the video above.