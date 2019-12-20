High school basketball highlights (Dec. 19)

High school basketball action from Thursday, Dec. 19

In high school boys’ hoops it’s a Chittenden County rivalry between Rice and Burlington.

The Rice Green Knights were lethal against the Seahorses nailing multiple three-pointers. Rice beat BHS 76-63.

In high school girls’ basketball the South Burlington Wolves hosted MMU. The Wolves were searching for their first home win this season.

The Wolves powered past the MMU Cougars 47-23.

You can watch the video above for all the highlights from both games.