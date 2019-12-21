High school basketball highlights (Dec. 20)

Sports

High school hoops action from Friday night

In high school hoops, the reigning D1 boys’ state champions, St. Johnsbury, visited Chittenden County to take on South Burlington.

SBHS entered Friday’s contest at 2-0 overall. The two teams went back and forth exchanging leads throughout the game, but the Hilltoppers pulled past the South Burlington Wolves 73-64.

The Hilltoppers handed the Wolves their first loss of the season.

In girls’ hoops, Colchester hosted the Spaulding Crimson Tide. The Tide took down the Lakers 49-37.

