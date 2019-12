On Saturday afternoon, the MMU community honored boys’ basketball head coach Jeff Davis before the game against CVU.

Davis has been a head coach at Mount Mansfield for 20 years.

The Champlain Valley Union Redhawks entered Jericho hoping to uphold their undefeated record, and they did with a 58-37 win over the Cougars.

Elsewhere, the CVU girls’ hoops team also remained undefeated as the Redhawks soared past Burr & Burton in an 80-33 victory.

