The Essex girls’ basketball team cruised to a fifth-straight win on Monday night.

EHS controlled U-32 for all four quarters and picked up a 57-36 victory over the Raiders.

The Hornets improved to 6-1 this season.

In division III boys, Hazen turned on the jets to blow past Winooski, 79-51.

The Spartans led after the first, but Hazen picked up the pace for its fourth win in a row.

The Wildcats pushed their season record to 7-1.