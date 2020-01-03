High school basketball highlights (Jan. 2)

Essex girls, Colchester boys get wins to start 2020

The Essex girls’ basketball team surged past Mt. Mansfield to open 2020 on Thursday night.

EHS closed out the first half on a 17-4 run to handle the Cougars in a 67-42 win.

Hornets’ senior forward Mary Finnegan led the way with 18 points in the victory.

Essex improved to 4-1 with the win, and MMU fell to 2-3.

The Colchester boys got back in the win column in a road victory at Burlington High School on Thursday night.

CHS picked up momentum in the second half to down the Seahorses 58-42.

The Lakers pushed their record to 3-4 this season following the win.