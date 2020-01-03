High school basketball highlights (Jan. 2)

The Essex girls’ basketball team surged past Mt. Mansfield to open 2020 on Thursday night.
EHS closed out the first half on a 17-4 run to handle the Cougars in a 67-42 win.
Hornets’ senior forward Mary Finnegan led the way with 18 points in the victory.
Essex improved to 4-1 with the win, and MMU fell to 2-3.
The Colchester boys got back in the win column in a road victory at Burlington High School on Thursday night.
CHS picked up momentum in the second half to down the Seahorses 58-42.
The Lakers pushed their record to 3-4 this season following the win.