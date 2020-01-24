High school basketball highlights (Jan. 23)

The South Burlington boys got back on track against Colchester in Thursday night’s contest.

Colchester kept it close, but SBHS pulled away for a 69-47 victory.

The Wolves rebounded from a recent loss to Rice, while CHS suffered a fifth-straight loss.

Next, SBHS is on the road against Burlington on Monday, January 27 at 6:30 p.m. and Colchester hosts Essex on the same day at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere in Chittenden County, the CVU boys rallied past Essex to pick up its fifth win in a row.

CVU surged ahead in the third to breeze past the Hornets in the late stages of the game to top Essex 57-41.

The Redhawks have only suffered one loss this season, and continue the campaign at home against Mt. Mansfield on Monday, January 27 at 7 p.m.

Some division III girls’ hoops was in play on Thursday as well, and BFA-Fairfax took down Winooski.

The Spartans held an early lead, but the Bullets found their stride to get the 44-33 win.