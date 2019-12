Highlights from the opening night of high school basketball

High school winter sports are back and high school basketball opened up the 2019-20 season on Friday night.

In a cross-town showdown South Burlington hosted Burlington. The SBHS Wolves pulled past the Burlington Seahorses 64-56 for South Burlington’s first win of the season.

Over in St. Albans the BFA Bobwhites hosted Colchester for its home opener. Colchester ultimately took down BFA 65-58 in overtime for the Lakers’ first win of the season.