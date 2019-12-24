High school boys’ basketball highlights (Dec. 23)

The Green Knights asserted their dominance over Colchester on Monday night.

RMHS poured it on from the start to open the game on a 22-0 run and take down the Lakers 90-53.

Rice improved to 4-0 this season, while CHS fell back below .500 at 2-3.

The Knights return on the road against Spaulding on Monday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Colchester is back at St. Johnsbury on Friday, December 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Mansfield also put its perfect record to the test on Monday, but Essex emerged victorious on home court.

The Hornets used a fourth-quarter surge to beat the Cougars 47-44 and get back in the win column.

Essex (3-2) stays home to play Spaulding on Friday, December 27 at 7:30 p.m. and MMU (2-1) is back in Jericho to battle CVU on Saturday, December 28 at 2:30 p.m.