High school boys’ basketball playoffs (Feb. 28)

No. 1 Rice Memorial stood tall on home court to take down heated rival Burlington in Friday’s high school quarterfinals.

The Green Knights took a double-digit lead into the half and held off a late rally to top the Seahorses 63-59.

Second-seeded CVU also came away with a quarterfinal victory and took down Burr & Burton.

The Bulldogs were up at various points in the contest, but the Redhawks emerged victorious in a 71-67 triumph.

In other playoff action, No. 4 South Burlington came handled Mt. Mansfield in a thriller.

Both teams exchanged leads throughout the game, but the Wolves pulled away in the fourth quarter to seal a 58-45 win.

South Burlington will face top-seeded Rice in the semis, and CVU will take on No. 3 St. Johnsbury in the other semifinal matchup. Both those games will be at UVM’s Patrick Gym on Wednesday, March 4.

