High school boys’ hockey programs drop out of playoffs due to COVID-19

On Tuesday morning, VPA Executive Bob Johnson sent out a release stating that the Rice Memorial boys’ hockey team had to drop out of the division one hockey tournament due to COVID.

The three seed Rice Green Knights were scheduled to host No. 6 Champlain Valley Union in a quarterfinal playoff game on Wednesday night. As a result, CVU moves directly into the semifinals.

On Monday, South Burlington boys’ hockey also announced it would be out of the division I boys’ tournament as well due to the coronavirus.