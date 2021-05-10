High school boys’ lacrosse highlights (May 10)

High school boys’ lacrosse action from Monday, May 10.

In Burlington, the Seahorses hosted BFA St. Albans. Burlington struck first with a goal by Ethan Goldsmith. BFA then took a 3-1 lead over Burlington and never trailed again. The Bobwhites ultimately defeated Burlington 11-5.

Burlington returns to action on Wednesday, May 12 on the road at Middlebury. BFA St. Albans returns home on Wednesday hosting South Burlington. Both games are slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.

In Jericho, the MMU Cougars hosted Rice Memorial. The Green Knights came out firing with a 9-1 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Rice’s Ty Samson and Jackson Harris both had dominant performances. Harris piled on five goals and Samson notched four to ultimately cruise the Green Knights past the Cougars 17-5.

Rice’s next matchup is scheduled for Friday, May 14 hosting Stowe. Mt. Mansfield Union is hosting Essex on Wednesday, May 12. Opening faceoff for both games is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

To close out Monday’s games, the Essex Hornets hosted South Burlington. To start the game EHS opened up an early 3-0 lead. By the end of the first quarter, Essex held a 5-2 advantage. Essex kept it up to defeat South Burlington 12-6. SBHS and EHS both have games scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights from multiple div. I games.