High school boys’ lacrosse highlights (May 22)

Boys' lacrosse action around Vermont on Saturday

High school boys’ lacrosse highlights from Saturday afternoon in Vermont.

The Essex Hornets improve to 7-4 overall with a dominant 17-4 win over BFA St. Albans on Saturday. The Hornets return to action for an away game on Wednesday, May 26 at Burlington. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Bobwhites continue its schedule on Wednesday as well, hosting undefeated CVU. The matchup between the Redhawks and Bobwhites is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

In Jericho, the MMU Cougars faced Middlebury. The Midd Tigers skid past Mt. Mansfield 8-7. Next for MMU, the Cougars meet South Burlington on the road on Wednesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m. Middlebury returns to action on Wednesday hosting Rutland at 4:30 p.m.

The Burlington Seahorses hosted division II squad Spaulding on Saturday. The Spaulding Crimson Tide held a 4-2 lead over BHS at halftime. Ultimately, Spaulding beat Burlington 12-5. BHS continues the 2021 regular season on Wednesday hosting Essex at 7 p.m. The Tide returns to action on Tuesday, May 25 on the road at U-32. Faceoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Watch the video above for highlights from all three games.

