High school boys’ soccer semifinals

The championship field is set after a slew of high school boys’ soccer semifinal games took place across the Green Mountain State Tuesday afternoon.

No. 1 Champlain Valley Union cruised to a 7-1 win over No. 4 Brattleboro. The Redhawks will have a chance to defend their state title on Saturday, November 2.

CVU will play No. 6 Mount Mansfield after the Cougars topped No. 7 Burlington in a 5-1 victory in Jericho.

In Division III, No. 4 Green Mountain stunned No. 1 Winooski, beating the Spartans 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday.

For more boys’ soccer scores, watch the video above.

