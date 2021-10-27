High school D1 boys’ soccer playdowns (Oct. 26) Sports Playoff action from the pitch in D1 boys' soccer by: Angelique Martinez Posted: Oct 27, 2021 / 01:06 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 27, 2021 / 01:06 AM EDT High school boys’ soccer action from Tuesday, October 26. #5 Burlington 2, #12 BFA St. Albans 1 #3 Champlain Valley Union 10, #14 Spaulding 0 Athlete of the Week Athlete of the Week: Mt. Mansfield's Luke Walters Video Athlete of the Week: South Burlington's Sumner Nenninger Video Athlete of the Week: Colchester's Chloe Palmer Video More Athlete of the Week