High school field hockey playoffs (Oct. 24)

CVU, MMU advance to D1 semifinals

Champlain Valley Union poured it on in a rainy quarterfinal contest against Colchester on Saturday.

The third-seeded Redhawks scored three goals in the second half to top the Lakers 4-0 and move on to the semis.

In the other D1 matchup on Saturday, No. 7 Mt. Mansfield scored a major upset against second-ranked Essex.

The Cougars bookended the second quarter with a pair of goals and played stellar defense en route to a 2-1 quarterfinal victory.

MMU and CVU will meet in a semifinal contest on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

