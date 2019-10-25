High school field hockey quarterfinals (Oct. 24)

Sports

Playoff action resumes for Vermont high school field hockey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The division I quarterfinals set the stage for a championship rematch between Bellows Falls and South Burlington on Thursday.

Reigning champion Bellows Falls came in as the six seed, but got the job done against third-ranked South Burlington.

Sophomore forward Maya Waryas netted the eventual game-winner for the Terriers in a 3-0 shut-out win over the Wolves.

Bellows Falls will face either Essex or CVU in the semifinal round on Wednesday, October 30.

Elsewhere in Vermont, no. 4 Mt. Mansfield also earned the shutout over fourth-seeded Colchester.

Sophomore Jenna Symon tallied the hat-trick to propel the Cougars to a 4-0 victory against CHS.

MMU will play Rice or Rutland in Wednesday’s semifinals on October 30. Both semifinal games will be played at Middlebury College.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Sports

More Sports