High school field hockey quarterfinals (Oct. 24)

The division I quarterfinals set the stage for a championship rematch between Bellows Falls and South Burlington on Thursday.

Reigning champion Bellows Falls came in as the six seed, but got the job done against third-ranked South Burlington.

Sophomore forward Maya Waryas netted the eventual game-winner for the Terriers in a 3-0 shut-out win over the Wolves.

Bellows Falls will face either Essex or CVU in the semifinal round on Wednesday, October 30.

Elsewhere in Vermont, no. 4 Mt. Mansfield also earned the shutout over fourth-seeded Colchester.

Sophomore Jenna Symon tallied the hat-trick to propel the Cougars to a 4-0 victory against CHS.

MMU will play Rice or Rutland in Wednesday’s semifinals on October 30. Both semifinal games will be played at Middlebury College.