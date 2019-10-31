High school field hockey semifinals (Oct. 30)

The state championship matchup is set in Vermont division II field hockey.

South Burlington High School hosted the semifinals on Saturday, and Otter Valley was the first to punch its ticket.

The top-seeded Otters entered double overtime tied 2-2 with no. 4 Burr & Burton, and Brittany Jackson sent OV to the dance with a game-winner early in the frame.

It took overtime in the second contest of the night as well, where sophomore forward Molly Laurent’s heroics propelled no. 2 Mt. Abraham to the finals in a 2-1 win over no. 3 Hartford.

Mt. Abe will square off with Otter Valley in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 at the University of Vermont.