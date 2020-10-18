High school football highlights (Oct. 17)

The Mt. Mansfield Union Cougars hosted Milton on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars scored early and held an 8-0 lead.

Milton responded shortly after before halftime and tied things up 8-8.

In the second half, MMU piled on consecutive touchdowns and ultimately defeated Milton 30-22.

In Hinesburg, undefeated CVU continued its success against Essex High School.

The two squads battled back and forth all game, but the Redhawks scored the final two touchdowns in a 35-24 win.

EHS suffered its first loss of the season and fell to 4-1. The Hornets close out their regular season hosting Colchester on Tuesday, Oct. 20. at 5 p.m.

CVU improved to 7-0, and the Redhawks play their final home game of the season against the Seawolves on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.