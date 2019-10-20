High school football highlights (Oct. 19)

The stretch of dominance continued for St. Johnsbury in the 115th installment of “The Game” against Lyndon Institute on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers scored the first 62 points of the contest to take a convincing 62-7 win over the Vikings and push their series win streak to six games. St. Johnsbury has outscored Lyndon 357-34 in that stretch.

With the win, St. Johnsbury capped off a perfect 8-0 season and earned the No. 1 seed in the Division I playoffs.

“That’s huge momentum for us,” St. J senior wide receiver Hunter Palmieri said.

Lyndon fell to 3-5 this season, but the Vikings are playoff bound in Division II as the No. 6 seed.

In other high school football action, the CVU Redhawks hosted Essex in a pseudo-home game at South Burlington Saturday night.

There were nine lead changes throughout the contest, but ultimately Essex held onto the lead and earned the 37-30 win.

With that result, the Hornets will be the #5 seed in the playoffs and face #4 Rutland on Friday, October 25. CVU misses the playoffs with a record of 2-6.

Meanwhile in Division III, Otter Valley spoiled BFA-Fairfax’s shot at a perfect season.

The Otters stunned the Bullets, beating them on senior night by a final of 38-36.

As a result, BFA-Fairfax will enter the playoffs as the #2 seed while Otter Valley earns the #3 seed.

Fairfax will take on #7 Mill River on Saturday, October 26 and Otter Valley will face #6 Oxbow on Friday, October 25.