High school football highlights (Sept. 11)
Posted: Sep 12, 2021 / 12:23 AM EDT / Updated: Sep 12, 2021 / 12:23 AM EDT

High school football action from Saturday, Sept. 11

MMU 34, Spaulding 15
Rice 32, Mt. Abraham/Vergennes 0
BFA Fairfax/Lamoille 41, Missisquoi 14
Windsor 57, Oxbow 6
Rutland 33, Burr and Burton 14
Otter Valley 40, Poultney 0