High school football highlights (Sept. 28)

Champlain Valley Union kept Rice Memorial out of the win column in South Burlington on Saturday.

RMHS and CVU traded touchdowns to end the first half tied, but the Redhawks tallied the lone score of the second half to get the 21-14 win.

CVU jumped to 2-3 this season, already double the wins the team secured last season. Rice fell to 0-5.

Rice is on the road at Mt. Mansfield next Saturday, October 5 and CVU hosts Middlebury on the same day.

MMU finally snagged a win in a lopsided affair hosting Spaulding.

The Crimson Tide opened scoring in the first quarter, but the Cougars took it from there and scored six unanswered touchdowns en route to a 43-6 blowout.

Mt. Mansfield improved to 1-4 this season, while Spaulding dropped to 1-4.

SHS will have its work cut out for it next week, hosting undefeated Brattleboro on Saturday, October 5.