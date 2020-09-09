High school football preview: Colchester Lakers

It’s not what the seniors on the Colchester High School football roster were hoping for, but at least it’s something.

“It’s better than nothing.” senior Max Grenier said.

The disappointment is clear among the CHS seniors who have to end their high school careers playing a much different version of a sport they love.

“I thought about not playing, just because of all the emotions,” senior Jake Ring said. “[Coach Tom] Perry was really helpful. He was really there for me.”

Perry is entering his 16th season as the Lakers head coach, and his first under circumstances like this. Still, he’s helping his players see the positives in the season.

“It’s an opportunity to play a game that they love, and while the game might look different, it’s still the same opportunity. It’s still a chance to get out there and play football. Don’t pass that up,” Perry said. “If you’re a competitor in a football game, then you’re a competitor in this football game.”

Perry also stresses the responsibility of the senior class to “leave [CHS] better than it was when they found it,” as well as his mission to make this season as fulfilling as possible for his seniors.

Colchester gets its first taste of 7-v-7 action when the Lakers host Mt. Abraham on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.