High school football preview: CVU Redhawks

The Champlain Valley Union football team is ready for the 2021 season to begin. The Redhawks spent the offseason conditioning and training to prepare for tackle football.

With football being changed to a limited 7-on-7 touch format in 2020, CVU soon realized that they were pretty good at 7-on-7. Champlain Valley made it all the way to the championship game.

But, now that full-contact is making its return CVU spent the early days of camp teaching heads up tackling and making sure the Redhawks had the basic fundamentals down.

Head coach Rahn Fleming is entering his third season at the helm of the program. Fleming brought excitement and energy to Champlain Valley Union football.

Senior linebacker Ryan Canty explained how nice its been to be back with the team and train for a full-contact normal season.

“It’s been so awesome, we’re all really excited and our team is ready to go. We’re just really physical. We’ve been in the weight room all winter and summer long and we’re just really anxious to get back out on the field” said Canty.

Junior quarterback Max Destito noted it’s been interesting to go from 7-on-7 to tackle again. Being the man under center, Destito wasn’t hit last season. Now, the offensive line has to work twice as hard to protect their starter.

“Now you’ve actually got guys in your face. But, our offensive line has been doing great. They’ve really stepped it up and I’m proud of them. Especially proud of all the work we’ve done in the offseason” said Destito.

Head coach Fleming shared that this team might be his most athletic yet.

“We have from tackle to tackle the best five guys that we’ve had comprehensively in years. We have speed to get to those edges, we have power to go up the middle. We have a quarterback who’s a junior, a third year veteran who can put the ball pretty close on a dime” said Fleming.

Fleming also added that the team has nearly two years of pent up potential contact in them and they’re eager to open things up week one.

The Redhawks begin the 2021 season at home hosting the Seawolves. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 4.