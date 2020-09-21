High school football preview: Essex Hornets

The season is still in limbo for Vermont high school football teams, and EHS head coach Drew Gordon is tempering his expectations.

“We obviously don’t know what the future holds,” Gordon said. “Our fingers are crossed that we get that opportunity to compete and I know for a fact our kids are really excited about that opportunity. It’s going to get harder and harder as those dates go by.”

In the time being, the staff is just trying to help its athletes get the most out of the season, regardless of what materializes.

“We have a lens on the present in terms of maximizing the fun for the kids,” Gordon said.

Senior athletes like quarterback Sam Bowen seem to be following that lead.

“I’m looking to make new connections with the younger guys, Bowen said. “This year I’m mainly focused on having fun and being with my friends as much as possible, because these past couple months without each other have been a bummer.”