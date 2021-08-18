High school football preview: Hartford Hurricanes

The Hartford football team opened up day three of practice handing out shoulder pads. The Canes had its first full contact practice of the 2021 season.

After a 7-on-7 touch format in 2020, lineman didn’t have the same opportunity to play the game they love. But, many players returned to the Canes roster this year eager for full-contact.

Hartford is notoriously known for its running game, but many receiver drills took place at Wednesday’s practice as well. The Hurricanes ran multiple skill drills, as well as tackling.

Head coach Matt Trombly is entering his eighth season at the helm of the program and 20th on the Hurricanes staff. The Canes most recent div. I title came back in 2016 over rival St. Johnsbury and they’re hungry for another D1 crown.

“They’re excited to be playing football for real. Some of our skill guys, they played last year, but it’s a different game when the pads are on and they’re much more excited this time around” said Trombly.

Senior wide receiver and safety Jacob Seaver reiterated how excited the team is to return to the football they’re accustomed to.

“Last year was kind of weird but we adjusted. Definitely feels amazing getting back in pads and being able to hit some people, getting back to normal” said Seaver.

The Hurricanes open the 2021 campaign on Friday, Sept. 3 hosting rival St. Johnsbury. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.