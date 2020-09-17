High school football preview: Milton Yellowjackets

The Milton High School football team knows that passing is the key to success this season, and the Yellowjackets quarterback isn’t complaining.

“I’m excited to throw the ball more than twice a game,” Milton junior quarterback Kayden Burke said. “I’m definitely excited to see how everyone else is going to react and how defenses are going to play. It’s going to be interesting.”

Kayden is certainly ready to air it out, but it’s up to head coach to Jim Provost and his staff to put Kayden in the position to succeed while doing so.

“We’re going to call a pass play every time, but I think who we throw it to, the formations we get in and the defense that we’re facing will be part of figuring it out as we go along. That will be the challenge and that’s what I’ll wrap my mind around,” Provost said.

The head coach is excited about some of the rule changes pertaining to the quarterback position, especially the fact that they will only have four seconds to get rid of the ball.

“That’s something I’m always harping at with our quarterbacks, get that ball out of your hands,” Provost said. “I don’t even want it to take four seconds.”