High school football preview: Seawolves

Only two weeks remain until the start of the 2021 Vermont high school football season. The Seawolves are the only co-op in division one. The Burlington/South Burlington squad is gearing up for the upcoming season.

At Friday’s practice the Seawolves ran through a variety of tackling drills. Since high school football was changed to a 7-on-7 format in 2020, it’s been nearly two years since these players have hit.

The Seawolves also enter the 2021 season with a new head coach, Chadde Wolf. Wolf has been a part of the Seawolves program as an assistant for many years but has taken on a new role. Former head coach Joe McDonald now oversees the program in a different role.

Wolf noted that practice these first few days is simply just working on the fundamentals. Like many teams, the Seawolves are focused on how to tackle and doing it safely since it’s been so long.

“The thing so far that’s been so fun and very contagious is the kids energy. They are so excited to be putting on the pads” said head coach Wolf.

The players are more eager than ever to get back on the field and play football the best way they know how.

“Coming off of 7-on-7 last year we loved it. But, we definitely missed having the pads. We just missed football. So, to get back, win some games and want to have some fun doing it” said Evan Knoth, a junior running back.

Junior receiver Taysean Metz shared how special it’s been to be back at practice with his team training for week one.

“It’s amazing coming out here with the guys having fun just doing what you love. Just communicating with them and talking with all of the new coaches here. It’s just amazing” said Metz.

Coach Wolf shared that numbers have also improved since returning to full-contact 11-on-11 football.

“I just counted this morning, we have 75 kids on our roster. That’s the most we’ve had in a long time. There’s some enthusiasm. Football is back and it hasn’t been that way in a long time” said Wolf.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Seawolves.