High school football preview: U-32 Raiders

High school football programs all across Vermont are continuing two-a-days and preparing for the first full-contact season in nearly two years.

The U-32 Raiders opened up its preseason camp teaching tackling drills and working on team bonding.

The Raiders advanced to the div. II semifinals back in 2019 but fell to Bellows Falls. Now, U-32 is ready to get back to the playoffs and some real football.

The next two weeks of preseason are crucial in conditioning and going over the basic fundamentals of the game. The Raiders spent practice focused on tackling drills, skills, and walking through a variety of offensive plays.

After the limited 7-on-7 format during the 2020 season, the Raiders are eager to get back out on the gridiron in week one against Rice Memorial.

“The energy level is definitely up. I thought we were really positive last year I was happy with the players. I would say though you can definitely tell the energy level is up a lot all the way around with the staff and the players” said U-32 head coach Brian Divelbliss.

Head coach Divelbliss also noted that team bonding is crucial during the preseason. During week one he shared he’s most excited to see how the team can work as a family on the field.

“I think every year we try to put a new family together and when you’re bringing in five or six different schools to play together for one team… it’s a mix of community right here” said Divelbliss.

The U-32 Raiders are scheduled to face div. II foe Rice Memorial in week one on Saturday, September 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.